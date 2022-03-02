Skip navigation
James McArthur | Post Southampton
Interviews
01:32
30 Jan 2019
Up next
Now playing
James McArthur | Post Southampton
01:32
Match Highlights: Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace
05:15
The Manager on friendly defeat in Melbourne
02:48
Cardo and Victor speak after appearing vs Man Utd
02:11
Cheick Doucoure: In focus during Ipswich friendly
04:37
Players meet thousands of Palace fans in Melbourne
03:55
Patrick Vieira talks Mullets and half-time oranges
01:26
TikTokers Shepmates meet Aussie Palace fans
04:54
Nathaniel Clyne and team-mates meet Palace fans in Melbourne...
03:46
Cormac Austin: Academy signing's first interview
02:42
The Manager previews Manchester United game in Melbourne
19:14
Palace train at the famous MCG
06:45
Nick Carle interview at the MCG
04:11
THE SLOW-DOWN: Liverpool vs Palace in slow-motion
02:52
Match Highlights: Crystal Palace 4-2 Ipswich Town
03:34
Osian Roberts reacts to win over Ipswich
03:02
Luke Plange speaks after netting a hat-trick
01:30
Singapore Side Dish Shoot-out
07:02
Joel Ward takes a selfie with Palace fans in Singapore
00:00
Match highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
05:14
Killian Phillips on the journey from Sunday League to Singapore
02:21
