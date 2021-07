Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace | Access All Over

Watch the game unfold from our Palace TV lens with our pitchside camera. Crystal Palace took the lead on 12 minutes where Eze's through ball gifted Zaha an early goal. In the second half, Leicester bounced back with Castagne levelling for the home side and then, with 10 minutes left to play Leicester's Iheanacho found the winner from a long ball from Evans.