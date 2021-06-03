PALACE KITCHEN SUPPORTS LOCAL FOOD BANK | Palace Academy Volunteers

Palace Kitchen makes donation to local food bank, alongside Academy players visit. Academy players Owen Goodman, Joe Whitworth and Aidan Steele were the latest players to visit the converted church site in Streatham, following in the footsteps of recent first team visitors of Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke, Joel Ward and Connor Wickham in recent years. Donations towards the Palace Kitchen project (https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/palacekitchen) and our local food bank (Donate £5, £10 or £20 by texting DINNER followed by your chosen amount to 70085) are greatly appreciated.