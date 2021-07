West Brom 1-7 Crystal Palace | U18 PL Highlights

Crystal Palace were clinical in front of goal, scoring 4 times in the first half and then adding three more after the break. Goals from: Akinwale, Rak-Sakyi, Mooney, Wells-Morrison & Ola-Adebomi The Team: Whitworth, Adaramola, Akinwale (Ola-Adebomi 80'), Bartley, Gonzalez, Mooney, Quick, Rak Sakyi (Cadogan 76'), Steele (Rodney 73'), Thisleton, Wells-Morrison