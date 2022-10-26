Crystal Palace Women are members of the FA Women's Championship, playing home matches at Hayes Lane, Bromley. Under Dean Davenport's management, the Eagles developed a long-term plan, forming a title-winning side in the 2015/16 FA Women's Premier League Division One. They have since consolidated their status as a second-tier outfit.
Palace Women
Having finished a record-breaking fourth place in 2021/22, Palace Women signed 15 players in summer 2022 and set their sights on promotion to the Women's Super League.
All Crystal Palace supporters are encouraged to get down to Hayes Lane when possible to follow the club. Palace typically play on Sunday afternoons, with a full fixture list available here.
We are renowned in the Championship for having one of the most vocal and passionate set of fans.Dean Davenport, manager
Palace Women are a core part of Crystal Palace Football Club. Their on- and off-pitch success is a tribute to years of hard work behind the scenes, and the team is a credit to the wider club.
Matchdays are always family friendly and fun, with children encouraged to attend. Players routinely make time to meet and talk with supporters, as fans get close to the match action.
Players notice and appreciate your support, with Palace fans known in the women's game, too, for the unique atmosphere they create.
Palace Women typically play their home matches at Hayes Lane on Sunday afternoons.
All supporters are welcome and encouraged to attend these games, with tickets available in person or online in advance via the club's ticketing site.
Hayes Lane is the home ground of Bromley F.C. It is located a short walk from Bromley centre. Instructions on how to travel there are listed below.
By car
Leave the M25 at Junction 4 and take the A21 towards Bromley and London. After five miles turn left at the traffic lights onto the A232 towards Croydon/Sutton. At the second set of traffic lights turn right into Baston Road (B265).
Continue straight on this road through Hayes. The road becomes Hayes Lane and after the mini roundabout and the entrance to the ground is down on the right. There is a car park at the ground which costs £2.
By train
Bromley South is a 15-minute walk away and is the closest station to the ground. It can be reached directly from London Victoria.
Alternatively, Hayes station is 20-minutes away, and can be reached from Cannon Street, London Bridge, Waterloo or Charing Cross.
Tickets for home matches can be bought online in advance via the club's ticketing site.
They can also be bought on the gate.
Ticket prices for the game are discounted for Season Ticket Holders and Members when bought in advance.
Hayes Lane has around 1,400 seats across two stands. There are two disability viewing areas and carer seats.
Seating is available via the main turnstiles and is located at the south side of the stadium.
Bromley South station has step-free access.