Selhurst Park has long been home to the defining moments in Crystal Palace history. Since 1924, the iconic south London ground has hosted the greatest players enacting the battles that have shaped the club and formed its long, gripping story.

From those who first kicked a ball professionally for Palace to today’s players – Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke – who fight to keep the side at the top of English football, showcasing the greatest talents in the Premier League every other Saturday.

Johnny Byrne and Don Rogers displayed their ability on the cut turf of yesteryear, Darren Ambrose launched free-kick after free-kick to keep the club afloat and today Patrick Vieira’s men dazzle their way as light as a feather across pristine grass.

This summer, you have the chance to make your own memories on the legendary hallowed turf sitting at the heart of south London.

Play on the pitch