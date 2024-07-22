It was on 30th August, 1924 – 100 years ago – that Selhurst Park formally opened ahead of hosting its first-ever football match, when Crystal Palace faced off against The Wednesday in Division Two of the Football League.

A proud century later, the ground has not only been a source of lifelong memories on matchdays, but stands all year-round as a hub for incredible events, charity drives, personal triumphs and tragedies – and much, much more.

