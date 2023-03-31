Stadium Golf Tour comes to the UK this summer with Selhurst Park one of several stadiums hosting this truly unqiue sporting experience, but the only venue in south London. Stadium Golf Tour offers you the chance to enjoy a nine-hole golf challenge around all four stands of the stadium, and aim for the greens on the hallowed Selhurst Park pitch.
Stadium Golf Tour comes to south London across Father's Day weekend and is designed for all skill levels. The course should take around 90 minutes to complete and features its own innovative self-scoring system ranging from eagle to double bogey. Players can then head for the ‘Clubhouse’, where more driving, putting, and chipping challenges are on offer.
£5 discount for Crystal Palace F.C. Season Ticket holders and Members.
Available to purchase on the day
Putting challenge: £20 for 10 putts
Chipping challenge: £20 for 10 chips
Long drive simulator: £10 for 3 drives
Extra golf balls: £30 per 15 balls
Non-playing spectator: £12 per person
Make your way around the Selhurst Park stadium with nine-holes, all with their own challenges!
Stadium Golf Tour transforms some of the most famous sports stadiums around the world into a uniquely designed nine-hole golf course.
Simply select a date and tee time, choose from one of our three packages, then enjoy a truly unique golfing experience here at Selhurst Park!
There will be a maximum of eight guests per tee-off time.
At the first tee you will be given your golf club and balls. There will be nine tees and nine greens – so one tee per green.
A precise tee-off time will be allocated to you nearer the event, within your half-hour slot.
We welcome larger bookings of more than eight guests, but please note that you will be teeing off in groups of eight.
Yes, absolutely. If anybody in your group does not wish to play, you can purchase for them a spectator-only ticket.
Please bear in mind, when booking for young children, that there will be a large amount of walking involved in the course.
We would suggest you allocate a minimum of 1 hour 30 minutes to complete the course. A ‘Clubhouse’ will be open following your round for you to enjoy.
Your digital e-ticket(s) will be sent to you via email for you to print at home or show on your phone upon arrival.
All tickets must be transferred to everyone playing to gain access to Selhurst Park. Please do not screenshot your ticket, as this can make the QR code invalid.
Unfortunately not. The clubs chosen will be perfect for the distance and height needed to aim for the marked-out greens on the pitch.
No, you will be walking around the public concourse and seating area of the stadium. Comfortable footwear and clothing is recommended.
The event is open to players of all experience levels.
There is a chance to purchase additional balls as part of your package.
The General Access Plus and VIP packages also include access to some exciting golf simulators for an even greater challenge!
For the best dining experience at Selhurst Park, we recommend booking either a General Access Plus ticket or the VIP experience, which offers a three-course seated lunch after your round.
Some of our concourse facilities within Selhurst Park will be open throughout the duration of the day. These will sell alcohol (after 10am), hot and cold drinks, and snacks.
Please note, we operate challenge 25 – we reserve the right to refuse alcohol to anyone who looks under the age of 25 without a valid ID.
The easiest way to visit Selhurst Park is via public transport, but we will have a limited number of complimentary parking spaces, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
These will be within our directors’ car park, which is accessible via Holmesdale Road. Alternatively, the Sainsbury’s on-site is free for three hours before parking restrictions apply.
Additional travel information can be found here.
Regretfully, the course is not accessible to guests with physical accessibility requirements, but there will be an accessible tee for these players to enjoy.
We offer event attendees complimentary parking in our on-site car park.
Additionally, Selhurst Park is situated just a 10 to 15-minute walk from Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction stations, from where you can reach central London – London Victoria, London Bridge and London Waterloo stations – in around just 20 minutes.