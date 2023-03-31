FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Stadium Golf Tour and how does it work?

Stadium Golf Tour transforms some of the most famous sports stadiums around the world into a uniquely designed nine-hole golf course.

Simply select a date and tee time, choose from one of our three packages, then enjoy a truly unique golfing experience here at Selhurst Park!

There will be a maximum of eight guests per tee-off time.

At the first tee you will be given your golf club and balls. There will be nine tees and nine greens – so one tee per green.

When will my tee-off time be?

A precise tee-off time will be allocated to you nearer the event, within your half-hour slot.

Can I book for larger groups than eight?

We welcome larger bookings of more than eight guests, but please note that you will be teeing off in groups of eight.

Can I book tickets for children?

Yes, absolutely. If anybody in your group does not wish to play, you can purchase for them a spectator-only ticket.

Please bear in mind, when booking for young children, that there will be a large amount of walking involved in the course.

How long do you expect the course to take?

We would suggest you allocate a minimum of 1 hour 30 minutes to complete the course. A ‘Clubhouse’ will be open following your round for you to enjoy.

How will I receive my tickets?

Your digital e-ticket(s) will be sent to you via email for you to print at home or show on your phone upon arrival.

All tickets must be transferred to everyone playing to gain access to Selhurst Park. Please do not screenshot your ticket, as this can make the QR code invalid.

Can I bring my own clubs?

Unfortunately not. The clubs chosen will be perfect for the distance and height needed to aim for the marked-out greens on the pitch.

Do I need golf shoes?

No, you will be walking around the public concourse and seating area of the stadium. Comfortable footwear and clothing is recommended.

Do I need any golf experience?

The event is open to players of all experience levels.

What other activities will be available?

There is a chance to purchase additional balls as part of your package.

The General Access Plus and VIP packages also include access to some exciting golf simulators for an even greater challenge!

Will food and drink be available?

For the best dining experience at Selhurst Park, we recommend booking either a General Access Plus ticket or the VIP experience, which offers a three-course seated lunch after your round.

Can I buy food and drink if I do not opt for an inclusive package?

Some of our concourse facilities within Selhurst Park will be open throughout the duration of the day. These will sell alcohol (after 10am), hot and cold drinks, and snacks.

Please note, we operate challenge 25 – we reserve the right to refuse alcohol to anyone who looks under the age of 25 without a valid ID.

Will there be parking?

The easiest way to visit Selhurst Park is via public transport, but we will have a limited number of complimentary parking spaces, available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

These will be within our directors’ car park, which is accessible via Holmesdale Road. Alternatively, the Sainsbury’s on-site is free for three hours before parking restrictions apply.

Additional travel information can be found here.

Is this course accessible to guests with physical accessibility requirements?

Regretfully, the course is not accessible to guests with physical accessibility requirements, but there will be an accessible tee for these players to enjoy.