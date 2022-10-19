Skip navigation
Please note: $CPFC Fan Tokens are a form of cryptoasset. To acquire fan tokens, you must download the Socios.com app, purchase the cryptocurrency, Chiliz ($CHZ.), and exchange this for $CPFC Fan Tokens.

Although we only promote $CPFC Fan Tokens as a tool to engage with the club, we recognise that a secondary market for trading does exist. As such, please note that (a) the value of cryptoassets is variable and can go down as well as up; (b) cryptoassets are unregulated in the UK; and (c) Capital Gains Tax may be payable on any profits made on the sale of cryptoassets.

The decision to open a cryptoasset exchange account on the Socios.com app and purchase $CHZ and/or $CPFC Fan Tokens requires careful thought and consideration. We advise you to spend only what you can afford and always seek independent financial advice if required. You should not purchase any cryptoassets if you do not fully understand the nature of your purchase and the risks involved. You should carefully consider buying or selling cryptoassets as it entails risks and could result in a complete loss of funds. Fan Tokens are not suitable for children. We recommend that you refer to the Socios app Terms and Conditions and Help Pages for more information.

Socios.com rewards Fan Token holders with a variety of Crystal Palace experiences. Here, you can get a feel for what some lucky fans have enjoyed recently.

The Socios.com app allows fans to join digital fan communities for loads of football clubs and sports teams from around the world, including Crystal Palace.

Holding a Fan Token gives you the ability to access these communities and participate in a number of fun in-app activities and features in return for the chance to earn rewards, including merchandise and VIP experiences.

The video shows just some of the ways the growing digital community of Crystal Palace fans on Socios.com have been benefiting so far.

  • We asked Palace fans to nominate someone who epitomises what it means to be Red and Blue. Edna was nominated by her son for her commitment to the club. Socios.com then rewarded her with a special matchday experience, where she was picked up from her home by legend John Salako and surprised in the Socios.com box by her family.
  • Last season, two Palace fans went head to head against Tyrick Mitchell and Conor Gallagher in a training ground FIFA clash.
  • Thirty-six fans took part in the Palace edition of the UK Fan Token Holder Cup at Selhurst Park last June, with six teams of six experiencing life as Palace players for the day, getting changed in the official changing room, playing on the pitch and meeting legend John Salako. The winners then went to Lisbon to compete in a Grand Final against other Socios.com UK Fan sides.
  • A Fan Token holder who voted in the Palace moment of the season poll had the opportunity to present the award to Joel Ward at the Official Crystal Palace Fan Awards ceremony at BOXPARK Croydon.
  • Fan Token holders voted to rename a bar at Selhurst Park after club legend Mile Jedinak. One of those Fan Token holders was then given the honour of pouring the first pint with the former Australian international before the game.

There’s lots more to come, including the chance to spend time with the players and the manager, more play on the pitch opportunities, and more rewards for fans.

Fans can also get involved in regular competitions and polls to get even closer to the club. There’s also the augmented reality feature ‘token hunt’,  a range of casual mobile games and match predictors available for all Fan Token holders.

You can also show off your Palace pride wherever you are in the world with our check-in feature. Get reward points for participating in the Palace community and get closer to accessing unforgettable experiences.

Testimonials

Fan legend Edna's daughter:

"From both my mum and I, can I just thank you guys and Socios.com once again for organising this. Mum is still on cloud nine and the video is a brilliant reminder of the day for her and the rest of the family."

Fan who presented an award to Joel Ward at the Crystal Palace Awards:

"Thank you so much for sending these over and thank you so much for the opportunity that you gave me, it's not everyday you get to present an award to your hero!"

Fan who pulled first pint at Mile Jedinak bar:

"We had an amazing time at the CPFC v Arsenal game and would like to thank the team for such an amazing VIP experience."

Socios fan experiences

At every Crystal Palace home match Socios.com gives fan token holders the chance to watch the game from the Socios.com box at Selhurst Park and enjoy a VIP hospitality experience.

  • Fans voted on who they would like to name a training pitch after. Julian Speroni came out on top and unveiled the training pitch.
  • Another fan token holder got the chance to meet some of the first-team players, including Eberechi Eze as he voted on the poll ‘Who Tyrick Mitchell should play next at FIFA.’
  • Conor Gallagher was chosen to play Tyrick Mitchell at FIFA by fans in the Socios poll. Two fans who voted for Gallagher were also given the opportunity to play with and against both players. "Genuinely an unbelievable experience from start to finish. Playing FIFA with Tyrick and Conor at the Training Ground is something I never thought would, or even could, happen."
  • Fans got the chance to vote on Palace’s 21/22 Moment of the Season which this lucky fan was selected to present the trophy at the 21/22 End of the Season awards at Boxpark Croydon.
  • Two lucky fan token holders were able to sit on the top table at our Sporting Dinner with Patrick Vieira after winning this experience through the Socios app. "We had an amazing evening and it was an experience we will remember for the rest of our lives."
  • This couple of fans were randomly selected out of all Palace token holders to experience watching a game from Socios' hospitality box at Selhurst Park
  • These token holders had the chance to watch our last game of the season at Selhurst Park against Manchester United in a hospitality box and were also taken pitch-side to watch the player warm up.
Fan Token holders played FIFA with Tyrick Mitchell and Conor Gallagher:

Socios FAQs
What are Fan Tokens and why has the club started using them?

Fan Tokens are digital utility assets, that means they’re assets that can be owned and held, but only exist online. The purpose of Fan Tokens is to be used to have your say in club polls, enter competitions to win experiences, and reward the communities on Socios.com.

How can I purchase $CPFC Fan Tokens?

To purchase $CPFC Fan Tokens you’ll need to download the Socios.com app. Fan Tokens will be available to purchase on Socios.com as of October 24th, 2022.

As a Season Ticket holder/Member will I receive a Fan Token for free?

All 2021/22 Palace members and Season Ticket holders were offered a voucher code to redeem a free non-tradable token ahead of the FTO. We will soon give all current (22/23) Season Ticket holders and members the opportunity to also claim a free non-tradable $CPFC token.

How to redeem

To redeem your free non-tradable $CPFC Fan Token please follow the below instructions:

  • Download the Socios.com app - on the App Store, Play Store or via the web app
  • Create an account and tap the Wallet icon
  • Tap the mini QR Code icon on the top right corner of the screen
  • Enter the voucher code and the token will appear in your Socios wallet
  • Sorted. You now have your $CPFC Fan Token for life!

Having any issues? Please fill out this form.

