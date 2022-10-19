The Socios.com app allows fans to join digital fan communities for loads of football clubs and sports teams from around the world, including Crystal Palace.

Holding a Fan Token gives you the ability to access these communities and participate in a number of fun in-app activities and features in return for the chance to earn rewards, including merchandise and VIP experiences.

The video shows just some of the ways the growing digital community of Crystal Palace fans on Socios.com have been benefiting so far.

We asked Palace fans to nominate someone who epitomises what it means to be Red and Blue. Edna was nominated by her son for her commitment to the club. Socios.com then rewarded her with a special matchday experience, where she was picked up from her home by legend John Salako and surprised in the Socios.com box by her family.

Last season, two Palace fans went head to head against Tyrick Mitchell and Conor Gallagher in a training ground FIFA clash.

Thirty-six fans took part in the Palace edition of the UK Fan Token Holder Cup at Selhurst Park last June, with six teams of six experiencing life as Palace players for the day, getting changed in the official changing room, playing on the pitch and meeting legend John Salako. The winners then went to Lisbon to compete in a Grand Final against other Socios.com UK Fan sides.

A Fan Token holder who voted in the Palace moment of the season poll had the opportunity to present the award to Joel Ward at the Official Crystal Palace Fan Awards ceremony at BOXPARK Croydon.

Fan Token holders voted to rename a bar at Selhurst Park after club legend Mile Jedinak. One of those Fan Token holders was then given the honour of pouring the first pint with the former Australian international before the game.

There’s lots more to come, including the chance to spend time with the players and the manager, more play on the pitch opportunities, and more rewards for fans.

Fans can also get involved in regular competitions and polls to get even closer to the club. There’s also the augmented reality feature ‘token hunt’, a range of casual mobile games and match predictors available for all Fan Token holders.

You can also show off your Palace pride wherever you are in the world with our check-in feature. Get reward points for participating in the Palace community and get closer to accessing unforgettable experiences.

Testimonials

Fan legend Edna's daughter:

"From both my mum and I, can I just thank you guys and Socios.com once again for organising this. Mum is still on cloud nine and the video is a brilliant reminder of the day for her and the rest of the family."

Fan who presented an award to Joel Ward at the Crystal Palace Awards:

"Thank you so much for sending these over and thank you so much for the opportunity that you gave me, it's not everyday you get to present an award to your hero!"

Fan who pulled first pint at Mile Jedinak bar:

"We had an amazing time at the CPFC v Arsenal game and would like to thank the team for such an amazing VIP experience."