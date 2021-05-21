The Premier League and Crystal Palace FC (the “Club”) are committed to seeing Selhurst Park Stadium (the “Stadium”) return to its full capacity as soon as it is safe to do so, however, current UK Government guidelines stipulate that while supporters can begin to return to matches, the Stadium’s capacity will need to be reduced to allow the Club to adhere to the UK Government’s social distancing protocols.

The safety and wellbeing of all supporters, visitors and guests, as well as the Club’s employees, are paramount and the Club is dedicated to providing a safe, comfortable and enjoyable matchday for everyone.

Before purchasing a ticket, and again before attending a match, you must decide whether it is appropriate for you to attend a match, including careful consideration of associated risks and your vulnerability status. This will include consideration based on your own personal circumstances (including your age, group size and make up, health status and susceptibility to infection).

The Club cannot completely eliminate the risk of COVID-19. Therefore, if based on your own health status and/or that of those in your family and/or household bubble, you feel uncomfortable with the risk of contracting COVID-19, you should not attend a match.

You must attend the Stadium in compliance with all applicable laws and UK Government guidance regarding COVID-19. By entering the Stadium, you warrant that you are not breaching any such laws or guidance.

You MUST NOT attend if:

you are required to self-isolate following travel to the UK from a foreign country, or if you are prevented from attending as a result of any application of the UK Government’s tiered COVID-19 restrictions or;

you are suffering from any COVID-19 symptoms or if you have been in contact with any person with COVID-19 symptoms in the 14 days prior to a match.

Until further notice, tickets will be available for purchase by, and entry to the Stadium will be granted to the Club’s supporters only.

Please be aware that your temperature will be taken before entry to the Stadium; supporters with a high temperature reading will be asked to leave the immediate area and return after 20 minutes to have to their temperature retaken. In the event that the reading is still high, entry to the stadium will be refused

You MUST:

complete and submit the Club’s COVID-19 health questionnaire no later than 72 hours prior to attending a match at the Stadium.

bring a face covering, which must be worn at all times on entry to, exit from and in all areas inside the Stadium (unless you are exempt in line with Government guidance). Face coverings may be removed temporarily while eating/drinking. Where possible, it is advised to bring a spare face covering.

plan your journey in advance to arrive in good time to go through all the necessary entry procedures.

make sure in advance that you know where your entry point is, and if an entry time is specified on your ticket, be there on time.

in order to avoid queues at security check points only bags of a size A4 and smaller will be permitted inside the Stadium, subject to a full search by security staff. Please be aware that we WILL NOT be able to store large bags or rucksacks at the Stadium’s Information Centre.

ensure that you are familiar with the Club’s prohibited items list prior to attending a match at the Stadium; confiscated items cannot be stored at the Information Centre for collection after the final whistle

bring photo ID [for those age 16+] as you may be required to prove you are the named ticket holder to gain entry to the Stadium; only the named ticket holder will be permitted entry to the Stadium.

observe social distancing and avoid close contact with anyone who is not in your group of six or two households.

supervise any children attending with you and ensure that they comply with social distancing and this Supporter Code of Conduct at all times.

be respectful to others in your vicinity, taking a responsible approach at all times, and take extreme care when shouting/singing/celebrations as that increases the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

avoid hugs, high-fives and any close contact with people who are not within your group of six or two households.

maintain good hygiene practices at all times, including;

washing or sanitising your hands regularly, using the hand sanitiser dispensers provided - supporters are also encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser in bottles no larger than 50ml;

avoiding touching your face where possible;

ensuring your mouth and nose is covered if you need to cough or sneeze; using your face covering, a tissue and/or the crook of your elbow as appropriate. Tissues should be disposed of carefully and safely and you should ensure you wash or sanitise your hands appropriately.

stay within your group of six or two households and remain aware of the movements of others at all times.

only sit in the seat with the seat number that matches that on your ticket and remain in your seat whenever possible.

if you do need to leave your viewing position, wait for a time when the gangway is clear and always follow the signs indicating which way to go.

avoid face-to-face contact with other supporters when moving to and from your seat – for example by turning your back as you pass.

familiarise yourself with the location of the closest amenities and kiosks to avoid congestion, particularly at the times they are most likely to be busy e.g. half-time or after the final whistle.

when using the Stadium’s amenities, such as toilets, food and drink outlets, or concessions, avoid queues wherever possible by checking to see if any of them are not in use.

take refreshments directly to your seat to allow as much space on the concourse as possible and aid social distancing; supporters congregating on the concourse WILL NOT be permitted at any time

discard disposable PPE such as face coverings and gloves in the yellow bins provided.

be aware that all payments inside the ground are contactless.

be mindful that not all disabilities can be seen; there may be some employees or fellow supporters that are exempt from wearing a face covering or unable to adhere to all social distancing and safety measures implemented by the Club for medical reasons.

follow any instructions or requests given to you by stewards or other Stadium staff to ensure that the Stadium is carefully managed for everyone’s safety; abuse will not be tolerated.

provide contact details of everyone in attendance in your group for NHS track and trace purposes if asked by the club.

You MUST NOT:

attend the Stadium if you have any COVID-19 symptoms (a temperature of 37.8 degrees or above, a new continuous cough, a loss of sense of taste/smell or any other symptoms officially recognised as being symptoms of COVID-19).

gather outside of the Stadium before or after a match in a way that breaches social distancing rules.

engage in any conduct that is intended to transmit the COVID-19 virus to another person or any conduct that can be reasonably construed to be intending to transmit the COVID-19 virus to another person. If you do, you will be ejected from the Stadium, the Police will be contacted and you will be subject to further sanctions as the Club deem appropriate, which may include a ban from attending future matches.

If you feel ill or develop any COVID-19 symptoms while at a match please contact your nearest steward who will direct you to the appropriate medical facility.

Thank you for your support and co-operation. Stay alert. Stay safe.