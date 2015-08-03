Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

21Connor
Wickham

out on loan
ST
Forward
Date of Birth
31.03.9331 March 1993
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined
03.08.1503 August 2015
View profile
View profile
Connor Wickham
Shirts
Buy
Shirts
Shop
All time
Palace career
49
Appearances
11
Goals

Awards & Honours

Young Player of the Season
Ipswich Town 2008/09
Golden Player
2010 European Under-17 Championship
Team of the Tournament
UEFA European Under-17 Championship
Player of the Month
Championship, February 2011
Young Player of the Year
Football League 2011
Player of the Month
Premier League, April 2014
Supporters' Young Player of the Season
Sunderland 2014/15