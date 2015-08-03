Connor Wickham arrived at Selhurst Park in the week leading up to the 2015/16 season, ending his first year with Palace by playing at Wembley for the first time in his career, netting against Watford in the FA Cup semi-final.

The striker arrived from Sunderland having scored 18 goals over the previous two seasons and played a starring role in their successful quest to stay in the Premier League during that time.

He began his professional career at Ipswich Town where he made his debut aged just 16 years and 11 days - becoming the Tractor Boys’ youngest-ever player. He went on to gradually establish himself in their side and in 2010/11 he hit nine goals in 37 league appearances which led to him being named the Championship Young Player of the Year.

That form earned him his move to Sunderland for a fee of £8 million and he would go on to play 91 times for the Black Cats, scoring 15 goals in the process - including five in three games to help his side miraculously avoid relegation at the end of the 2013/14 season.

After joining Palace, Wickham had to wait until December to score his first goal for the club having suffered an injury early in his Eagles career, but he did so by netting a penalty in Palace's 2-1 win against Stoke City before ending the season with six goals.

The most notable of these included a powerful header in the FA Cup semi-final against Watford that booked his side's spot in the final, where he featured against Manchester United.

He had just started to find the goal trail again in 2016/17 before his campaign was cut short by a knee ligament injury against Swansea City in November 2016. This saw him out of action for the next 15 months.

Wickham has starred for England at youth level, helping the Three Lions win the UEFA European Under-17 Championships in 2010 where he was also named Player of the Tournament, and he appeared 17 times for the Under-21s, scoring six times.

On January deadline day 2020, Wickham joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season.