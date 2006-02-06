Conor Gallagher

Gallagher joined Palace on loan from Chelsea after a first full season of Premier League football at West Bromwich Albion, where he scored twice and assisted twice in 32 appearances.

After progressing through the youth system at Chelsea and featuring in the matchday squad as they won the 2019 Europa League final, the midfielder made a successful loan move to Charlton Athletic in 2019/20, where three goals in his first six appearances saw him crowned the Football League’s Young Player of the Month for August.

Moving to Swansea City for the second half of the 19/20 season, Gallagher was part of the Swans side to secure a play-off spot alongside now-Palace teammate Marc Guéhi, contributing seven assists in just 19 Championship games.

An England Under-21 international, he also won the Under-17s World Cup with England in 2017 and has represented the Young Lions at all levels from Under-17 to Under-21 – playing 32 international youth games so far.

Gallagher became Palace’s fifth signing under Patrick Vieira, after Joachim Andersen joined Guéhi, Michael Olise and Remi Matthews in south London.

He earned his competitive debut in a Palace shirt when taking on Brentford at Selhurst Park in August 2021, and received the club's Man of the Match vote for his performance.