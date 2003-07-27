Danny Imray

After spending much of his early career at No. 10 – where he scored 23 goals in just 11 matches for Chelmsford Under-18s – Imray moved to full-back, where he continues to be a danger coming forwards.

He made his full debut for Chelmsford against Concord in 2020 in the Essex Cup quarter-final. After signing for Palace, he joined up with Shaun Derry’s Under-23s side and started his first game at Selhurst Park in their 1-0 victory over Burnley.

In 2021/22, Imray went back to Chelmsford City on loan, where he made 14 appearances and scored a single goal against Dulwich Hamlet.

Imray returned to the Under-21s side in 2022/23, making 24 appearances in all competitions while notching three assists as he helped the side to the Premier League International Cup final.

He extended his stay in south London at the end of the 22/23 campaign. He scored his first goal of 2023/24, after coming off the bench against Ipswich Town U21s in the Premier League Cup in November 2023.

The right-back added a further goal against reigning Premier League 2 champions Manchester City U21s in December 2023 - a venomous strike from inside the box. In January 2024, he netted twice in two games as he helped the side to wins against Birmingham City U21s and Brighton & Hove Albion U21s.

In February 2024, he scored his fifth and sixth goal of the season in the Premier League International Cup quarter-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers. His sixth was a well-taken looping finish over the head of the goalkeeper which was nominated for Crystal Palace's Goal of the Month in February.

His strong form continued into March 2024, as he scored in the 3-2 win against Leicester City to send Palace through to the Premier League Cup quarter-finals, and also against Stoke City in the Premier League 2.

Imray's hot form saw him earn a place in the first-team's mid-season friendly squad to face Bodø/Glimt, where he played 45 minutes against Norwegian champions.

He carried on his incredible run of form right through to the end of the season to finish with nine goals and nine assists in 36 appearances for the U21s - helping the side to victory over Jong PSV in the final of the Premier League International Cup.