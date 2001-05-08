David Boateng

Playing mainly in the full-back role but with the ability to fill in in midfield, he became a regular for the Under-18s before moving up to the Development side, with no player appearing more during U18s Professional Development League victory in 2017/18.

His importance to Shaun Derry’s Under-23s was demonstrated by starting the last ten games of the 2020/21 season, as Palace’s fight for promotion went down to the wire.