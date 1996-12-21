Ben Chilwell

Chilwell’s first taste of senior football came with Leicester City, having joined their Academy aged 12. He made his full debut in October 2015, before joining Huddersfield Town a month later for a short-term loan in the Championship.

The attacking full-back became a first-team regular at the Foxes the following season and would go on to make 123 appearances for Leicester across a five-year spell, prior to joining Chelsea in August 2020.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the defender has won both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

Chilwell also made his senior international debut for England in 2018 at the King Power Stadium, during a 1-0 win over Switzerland. He has won 21 caps for the Three Lions to date, scoring his first goal for the team against Andorra in October 2021, and was part of the England squad which reached the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

With Champions League-winning experience, goalscoring pedigree, and a leadership mentality of fine ilk, Chilwell will bring quality and character of the highest calibre to the second half of Palace’s 2024/25 season.

He made his debut for Palace in the FA Cup fourth round, coming on at half-time in a 2-0 win away at Doncaster. He then made his home debut in the following Premier League game against Everton at Selhurst Park.