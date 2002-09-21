Cardo Siddik

After an early career in grassroots football, Siddik was determined to make it at the highest level and had a series of trials across London, with Watford, QPR and Brentford. After keeping a clean sheet in a match against Palace’s Development side, he was offered the chance to make the move to SE25.

In November 2020 his hard work paid off with a first call-up to the Iraqi Under-19s squad, captaining his country in both games and garnering significant media attention.

His club performances in 2020/21 were a key part of the Under-18s barnstorming first season in as a Category 1 Academy, and earned him a chance with Shaun Derry’s Under-23s side, before his season was cut short by injury.