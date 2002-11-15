Chris Francis

The 20-year-old centre-back joined the Under-21s squad in August 2023, following recent spells in the development squad at Bournemouth and the first-team at Weymouth FC, where he made five appearances in 2022/23.

Francis began his journey at Swindon Town’s Academy and also played a season of first-team football for North Leigh FC.

Commenting on his move to south London, Francis said: "I'm buzzing to sign for this great club and I'm really looking forward to this next chapter. The hard work continues."

He started his first game in red and blue against Bromley, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 pre-season win.