Craig Farquhar

Farquhar came through the ranks at his hometown club Ballymena United and was captain of their Under-20s side before progressing to the first-team.

He signed his first professional contract with the Sky Blues at the age of 18 and moved on loan to second-tier side Dundela FC, where he made 12 appearances and scored two goals in 2021/22.

In 2022/23, Farquhar made 14 appearances for Ballymena United and scored twice, including a header in the Irish Cup semi-final against Larne to send his side through to the final.

The defender then eventually joined Larne in the summer of 2023 and went on to make 27 appearances in all competitions in the first half of 2023/24, including the Champions League qualifiers, before making the move to south London.

Upon putting pen to paper on his new deal, Farquhar said: “I’m delighted to be here, it’s such a big club. I’m glad to get everything over the line and I can't wait to get started.”

Academy Director Gary Issott also added: “Craig is a player that the club’s watched over a long period of time.

“He’s a young centre-half that’s experienced both first-team and European football early in his career and he has all the attributes to play at the highest levels in the game.

“Craig joins our Under-21s and will add competition in the defensive part of the pitch.”

He made his debut for the U21s away at Ipswich Town, in the Premier League Cup, and kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win to help the side into the next round.