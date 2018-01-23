Polish international
Signed in January 2018, Poland international Jaroslaw Jach has succeeded in several loan spells while with the Eagles.
Jach started his youth career with Pogoń Pieszyce before earning a professional break with Lechia Dzierżoniów. After making just 20 appearances, the defender caught the eye of Polish top-flight side Zagłębie Lubin.
Jach had to fight his way into Zagłębie Lubin's first-team, but made his top-tier debut in May 2014.
This preceded a strong spell for the Poland international, and he departed for south London with 98 professional appearances behind him.
Signing a three-and-a-half year contract in January 2018, Jach then joined Turkish Süper Lig side Çaykur Rizespor on loan and later Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol. He spent the 2019/20 season in Poland on loan to Raków Częstochowa.
In September 2020 Jach made his senior debut for Palace as he kept a clean sheet against AFC Bournemouth in the League Cup. The game went to a penalty shootout, with Jach netting from the spot but Palace still falling from the cup.
Two more loan spells followed in 20/21, with moves to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard and back with Raków Częstochowa - with whom he finished five points off first place.
Internationally, Jach has two Poland caps - both earned in 2017.