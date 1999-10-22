Jay Rich-Baghuelou

The 21-year-old moved from Australia in 2017, joining Dulwich Hamlet from Gold Coast City F.C. From there, the six-foot, five-inch defender joined Welling United in 2019, making 53 appearances for the National League South side.

Rich-Baghuelou was a key part of the Under-23s promotion season in 2020/21, playing 20 times and scoring twice - including in the dramatic penalty shoot-out victory at Selhurst Park in the final.

In 2021, he was called up to the Australia squad for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, making his Olympic debut against Egypt.