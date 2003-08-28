The 20-year-old full-back came through the youth system at Chelsea before making her debut as a substitute against Aston Villa in the Women's Super League in 2020/21.

Fox had a loan spell at Charlton Athletic midway through the 2021/22 campaign and also featured on loan for Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022/23.

It was unfortunately confirmed, however, that early in her time with Palace, Fox had suffered an ACL injury, and was undertaking her rehabilitation back at Chelsea.