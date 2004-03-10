Kanye Jobson

Jobson initially moved to centre-back to secure more playing opportunities due to the intense competition for spots in midfield, but his physical development saw him turn into a strong, robust defender.

A right-footed centre-back, he featured as a late substitute for the Under-18s in crucial victories against West Ham United and Fulham last season, as Paddy McCarthy’s side took the title race down to the wire.

He kicked-off the 2021/22 campaign in a similar vein, starting in each of the first five matches under new manager Rob Quinn.