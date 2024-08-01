Katrine Veje

Joining in the summer of 2024, the 33-year-old defender, who can also operate in midfield, has plied her trade in the United States with Seattle Reign, France with Montpellier HSC and Sweden with FC Rosengård.

Veje has also enjoyed success in her home nation with Brøndby IF, where she lifted the Danish league and cup. With over 160 international caps to her name, she has also tasted Women’s Super League stardom, lifting the trophy with Arsenal back in 2019.

She most recently spent two seasons on Merseyside, where she racked up 27 WSL appearances for the Toffees.