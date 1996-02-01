Leanne Cowan

The defender joined Millwall as an eight-year old, working her way through the ranks to make her first-team debut as a teenager.

The 25-year-old joined Palace on a free transfer from their London rivals, after admiring the Eagles in opposition last season. “The work ethic of the girls is something I'd always had great admiration for and playing against Palace was always a tough game,” she said upon arrival.

“I also saw the unity and togetherness of the group and it was something I wanted to be part of. I knew from the off I would be developed as an athlete, player and person, which was important for me, as I needed an environment that would challenge me in a variety of ways to make me better.”