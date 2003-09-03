Lily Woodham
Wales international Woodham has joined Palace on a short-term loan from National Women's Soccer League club Seattle Reign, running until 31st January 2025.
The 24-year-old left-back started her senior career at Bristol City, and then signed for Reading in 2018, where she would make 65 appearances.
Woodham captained Reading for the 2023/24 season, before signing for Seattle Reign in January 2024.
A senior Wales international, Woodham has also made 29 appearances for her country.