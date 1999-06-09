Lizzie Waldie

Waldie started her youth career with Ebbsfleet United and during her time there she four league titles, four League Cups and also scooped up the league's Player of the Year the same number of times.

The defender then spent a year with Millwall Lionesses, a stint that saw Waldie win the Telstar football competition in Holland.

Next up for Waldie was another couple of brief but successful spells, firstly with Dartford's U16s, winning the Tina Marshall Cup, before a move to Kent Fotball United U17s where we won the Capital League Cup.

Waldie's senior career began with Kent Football United, and one that kickstarted with back-to-back title wins (2017/18 & 2018/19) as well as winning the Kent Senior Cup Final in the 2017/18 campaign, too.

Waldie has international recognition, too, having represented England college in Italy, where the Three Lions won the Calcio E’Rosa Cup for the 2018/2019 season.