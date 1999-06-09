Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

12Lizzie
Waldie

out on loan
Def
Defender
Date of Birth
09.06.9909 June 1999
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined Team
01.07.1901 July 2019
View profile
View profile
Lizzie Waldie
Shirts
Buy
Shirts
Shop