Mamadou Sakho

Sakho returned to Selhurst Park on deadline day in August 2017 after spending a successful loan spell at the Eagles from Liverpool during the second half of 16/17.

Sakho featured eight times during that stint under Sam Allardyce to help Palace claim 16 points, playing a huge part in their successful battle against relegation.

Sakho played 80 times for Liverpool after signing from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in September 2013. He had made over 200 appearances for his hometown club before moving to the Premier League, having won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de la Ligue, Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions during his time in the French capital.

He has also been capped 29 times by his country since earning his first cap against England in 2010, scoring twice for Les Bleus in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Ukraine three years after his international bow.

At Palace, Sakho has become renowned for his fine partnership with James Tomkins - with the pair overcoming injury through similar timescales in 2019.