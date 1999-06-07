Ashleigh Weerden

Born in Amsterdam, Weerden began her footballing journey at nearby SC Buitenboys before joining Ajax’s Centre for Top Sports and Education at the age of 15.

Weerden then spent three seasons at FC Twente Women, finishing runners-up in 2017/18 before winning the Dutch championship the following season. She also made her senior international debut – the first of three caps – in 2019, before departing for Montpellier with eight goals in 67 appearances to her name.

After two years in the south of France, Weerden made a glorious return to Ajax in the summer of 2022, winning the Eredivisie Women in her first season back with the club. She would also lift the Dutch cup the following season, prior to joining Palace.

Weerden said of signing for Crystal Palace: “I’m really excited. This will be my first time playing in England and I think it’s one of the best, or maybe the best, leagues in the world, so I am excited that I can be part of the club."