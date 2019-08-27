Bianca Baptiste
A prolific goalscorer, Baptiste struck 14 times for Crystal Palace in 25 appearance across the 2020/21 season.
A prolific goalscorer, Baptiste struck 14 times for Crystal Palace in 25 appearance across the 2020/21 season.
Bianca Baptiste previously played for Arsenal, QPR and, after nine seasons, departed Tottenham Hotspur; a club where the striker finished as top goalscorer for in 2017.
Bianca also scored at White Hart Lane during a hugely successful season which saw the Lilywhites win the quadruple.