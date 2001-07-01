Skip navigation

      29Evann
      Guessand

      in on loan
      ST
      Forward
      Date of Birth
      01.07.0101 July 2001
      Country
      flag Côte d'Ivoire
      CICôte d'Ivoire
      Joined Team
      30.01.2630 January 2026
      View profile
      View profile
      Evann Guessand
      29
      Guessand
      29
      Shop
      All time
      Palace career
      6
      Appearances
      1
      Goals