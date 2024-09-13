Katie Stengel

The 32-year-old American brings vast experience to Palace, counting Bayern Munich, Washington Spirit, Utah Royals, and Liverpool amongst her former clubs.

A proven winner, Stengel won the Under-20 World Cup with the U.S. national team in 2012, as well as a Frauen Bundesliga title in the 2014/15 season with Bayern Munich.

She found the net consistently the last time she played in the Barclays Women’s Super League, scoring an impressive nine goals in 21 appearances with Liverpool during the 2022/23 season.

Naturally, Stengel netted her first Palace goal on Merseyside against Liverpool in a 1-1 draw in October 2024.