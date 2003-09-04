Malcolm Ebiowei

At just 18-years-old, he saw Selhurst Park as the best place to realise his considerable potential. ““I have seen a lot of players step up from the Championship to the Premier League and get their chance playing,” he said upon arrival.

“I was thinking that I would like to take that chance as well. I’m very excited – a bit nervous but that’s a part of it really. Excited.”

Ebiowei joined Derby in 2021 and earned his place in the first-team aged 18, making his debut in February 2022 as a substitute in place of fellow Palace arrival Luke Plange.

He scored his first professional goal in April and went on to make 16 Championship appearances in 21/22, drawing attention for his attacking prowess.

Ebiowei’s senior debut came as a reward for his impressive displays at Under-18s level, scoring 10 times in nine games across all competitions, including hat-tricks against Leeds United and Chelsea.

He started his youth career at Arsenal before a short spell in Scotland with Rangers, and has represented both England and the Netherlands at youth international level.

After working with one Premier League legend in Wayne Rooney, Ebiowei’s short career so far will take in another all-time great in Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace.