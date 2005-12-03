Skip navigation

      12Poppy
      Pritchard

      in on loan
      ST
      Forward
      Date of Birth
      03.12.0503 December 2005
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      13.09.2413 September 2024
      View profile
      Poppy Pritchard
      All time
      Palace career
      2
      Appearances
      0
      Goals