Sean Robertson
One of a number of players blessed with pace in the Under-23s squad, Robertson qualifies to play for both England and the Republic of Ireland.
He broke into the Academy side at the end of the 2016/17 and showed his eye for goal by netting on a couple of occasions that campaign, before establishing himself as a key member of the team the following term.
In summer of 2019, he was handed a professional contract. In advance of the 2021/22 season, he featured for a Palace XI alongside first-teamers like Christian Benteke and Nathaniel Clyne in a friendly against Brentford B.