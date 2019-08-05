Gary Cahill signed for Palace towards the close of the 2019 summer transfer window.

A former England captain, Cahill is an experienced centre-back both domestically and internationally - playing over 570 career games in total.

Born in Dronfield, Derbyshire, Cahill began his professional career with Aston Villa. However, his first professional game was a decade and a half ago for Championship side Burnley, having been loaned out by Villa.

Cahill joined Bolton Wanderers in 2008, before making the switch to Chelsea in 2012 where he played a key role in a hugely successful period for the west London side.

His first England appearance came in 2010 against Bulgaria, and he would go on to be given the captaincy five times for his country – the first of which was in 2015 under Roy Hodgson.

A decorated and respected defender, Cahill was Palace's third signing of the 2019 summer window. He made his first-team debut in the Eagles' 2-1 victory over Manchester United in August 2019.