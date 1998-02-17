Frances Kitching

Fran Kitching
2020/21 Women's Championship Golden Glove holder Kitching joined Palace from Sheffield United in summer 2022.
An England Under-20 international, Kitching brought experience to Selhurst, making her competitive debut with Chelsea as a teenager.
After a successful spell on loan to Watford, Kitchin moved north to Liverpool, with whom she competed in the Women's Super League.
Next Kitching returned to childhood club Sheffield United to play under ex-Palace man Neil Redfearn. She enjoyed a stellar personal season in 20/21.