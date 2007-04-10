Brother of first-team goalkeeper Joe Whitworth, Harry Whitworth joined Palace from AFC Wimbledon at the age of eight.

He was part of the Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2022/23 against Stoke City. He started against Arsenal in the regional final, keeping a clean sheet in a 5-0 win.

He earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.