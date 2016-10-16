Crystal Palace signed goalkeeper Jack Butland from Stoke City in October 2020 on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old shot stopper became Palace’s fifth signing of the first 2020/21 transfer window, bringing with him almost a decade's experience.

The experienced ‘keeper began his career with Birmingham City in 2007 and made his Football League debut aged just 18, keeping a clean sheet against Macclesfield Town whilst on loan with Cheltenham Town. He kept seven clean sheets in 12 games for the Robins.

He earned his first competitive minutes for Birmingham in August 2012. Just three days before, Roy Hodgson made Butland England’s youngest ever goalkeeper by handing him an international debut for half a match against Italy.

He has played a total of nine senior games for the Three Lions and 48 between Under-16 and Under-21 level. He also represented Great Britain alongside James Tomkins at the 2012 Olympics.

In January 2013, Butland signed for then-Premier League Stoke – for whom he played 168 times, embarking on loan spells at Barnsley, Leeds United and Derby County in his time there, too. In both 2016 and 2019, Butland earned the Potters’ Player of the Year award – keeping 18 clean sheets from 45 games in 18/19.