Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

1Jack
Butland

out on loan
GK
Goalkeeper
Date of Birth
10.03.9310 March 1993
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined
16.10.2016 October 2020
View profile
View profile
Jack Butland
Shirts
Buy
Shirts
Shop
All time
Palace career
2
Appearances
0
Clean sheets

Awards & Honours

UEFA Team of the Tournament
2010 European Under-17 Championship
Player of the Year
England Under-21, 2015