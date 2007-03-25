Joseph Khoshaba

Khoshaba earned a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 season after being at the club for a number of years.

He featured as part of the Under-15s side which beat Watford at Selhurst Park in the U15 Floodlit Cup South final in 2021/22.

The young goalkeeper has also represented England at U15s level.

In his first season as a scholar, Khoshaba was named in the Under-18s matchday squad three times.