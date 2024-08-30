Skip navigation

      30Matt
      Turner

      in on loan
      GK
      Goalkeeper
      Date of Birth
      24.06.9424 June 1994
      Country
      flag USA
      USUSA
      Joined Team
      30.08.2430 August 2024
      Matt Turner
      30
      Turner
      30
      All time
      Palace career
      1
      Appearances
      0
      Clean sheets

      Awards & Honours

      MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
      2021
      MLS All-Star Game MVP
      2021
      CONCACAF Gold Cup Golden Glove
      2021
      CONCACAF Nations League Golden Glove
      2022/23, 2023/24