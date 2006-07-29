Hindolo Mustapha

A young midfielder who has been at the club since the age of nine. Mustapha is strong going forward, but also equally adept at his defensive duties.

Mustapha scored his first goal of 2022/23 in a 2-2 draw against Fulham in October 2022. He went on to make 18 appearances in all competitions for the Under-18s, scoring twice.

He made his first start for the Under-21s in 2023/24 against Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup and scored in his second appearance against Nottingham Forest U21s.

In January 2024, Mustapha signed his first professional contract with the club. He concluded the 23/24 campaign with 25 appearances in total (19 for the U18s and six for the U21s) with six goals and nine assists to his name.

Mustapha hit the ground running in 2024/25, scoring in his first two games of the season against Blackburn Rovers U21s and Leeds United U21s. His form was rewarded with his first-ever call-up to the Sierra Leone senior side in September 2024, ahead of their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He made his debut off the bench in a 0-0 draw against Chad in their opening group fixture. He then came off the bench once more against Zambia and managed to score his first ever international goal - receiving the ball on the edge of the box and skipping past two defenders, holding off another, before rifling in a fierce shot past the ‘keeper.

The midfielder was called up to the Sierra Leone national team once again in October 2024, where he played against Ivory Coast in their 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

In March 2025, Mustapha was a part of the first-team squad which faced HamKam in a midseason friendly. He then returned to action with the U21s and scored two sensational goals which were nominated for March's Goal of the Month award - the first a solo run from inside his own half to equalise against Arsenal and the second a brilliant strike from the edge of the box against Manchester City.

He was also called up to represent Sierra Leone Under-20s in March, where he captained the side against Morocco. Mustapha's performances in March saw him nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.