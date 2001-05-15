Jake O'Brien

O'Brien collected nine Irish Premier League appearances with the Rebel Army before switching to south London.

He hit the ground running for Shaun Derry's men, scoring his first goal for the club against Sunderland in March 2021 – he added two more against Middlesbrough in their crucial 3-2 victory at Selhurst Park, as they secured a play-off place in their first season as a Category 1 Academy.

O'Brien signed a contract extension in November 2021 and earned a half-season loan move to Swindon Town in January 2022.