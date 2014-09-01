James McArthur

A deadline day capture from Wigan Athletic in September 2014, McArthur made his Eagles debut in a goalless draw against Burnley and notched his 100th appearance when he featured against Southampton in Roy Hodgson's first game as manager in September 2017.

An industrious figure in the Eagles' midfield throughout his time in SE25, McArthur scored twice in his debut season against Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers before hitting his only two goals of the following campaign in the 5-1 demolition of Newcastle United in November 2015.

However, he found his shooting boots in 2017/18 when he netted five times before December to record his best goalscoring season in English football. In 18/19, he scored three times.

The midfielder began his career with Hamilton Academical where he spent five years before making the move south of the border to Wigan in July 2010.

He had a major role in keeping the Latics in the Premier League during his time there, and played the full game as Wigan shocked Manchester City in the final to lift the 2013 FA Cup.

The Lancashire side were relegated at the end of that season, but McArthur stayed at the club and helped them reach the FA Cup semi-finals again where they were beaten by eventual winners Arsenal.

In November 2010 he was handed his first Scotland cap against the Faroe Islands and scored his maiden international goal later that season against Northern Ireland. He retired from the national team with 32 caps to his name.