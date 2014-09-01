Skip navigation
18James
McArthur

out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Date of Birth
07.10.8707 October 1987
Country
flag Scotland
SCTScotland
Joined
01.09.1401 September 2014
James McArthur
All time
Palace career
226
Appearances
19
Goals

Awards & Honours

Player of the Month
Crystal Palace, June 2020