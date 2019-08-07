Skip navigation
22James
McCarthy

out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Date of Birth
12.11.9012 November 1990
Country
flag Republic of Ireland
IERepublic of Ireland
Joined
07.08.1907 August 2019
James McCarthy
All time
Palace career
51
Appearances
0
Goals

Awards & Honours

SFL Young Player of the Month
October 2007
Scottish Football League Young Player of the Season
2007/08
SPL Young Player of the Month
December 2008
SPL Young Player of the Month
January 2009
PFA Scotland Young Player of the Season
2008/09
FAI Young International Player of the Year
2012
FAI Young International Player of the Year
2013