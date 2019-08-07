James McCarthy

Born in Glasgow, McCarthy rose through the ranks of Hamilton Academical and made his debut as the youngest player to represent the club in the 21st century, aged just 15.

Barely three months later, he would become the youngest player in history to score for the Scottish Premiership outfit when he netted against Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

Having won the SPFA Young Player of the Season award for 2008/09, McCarthy earned a move to Wigan Athletic, where he would re-join former Hamilton teammate and current Eagle James McArthur – with both playing a key role in winning the FA Cup.

During his time with the Latics, McCarthy also made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland, having represented his grandfather's country of birth from Under-17 to Under-21 level. To date, he has played over 40 times for Ireland.

From Wigan, McCarthy joined Everton and helped the side to earn a club Premier League record of 72 points in his first season (2013/14) with the Toffees, but a broken leg restricted his playing time during 2018.

At Palace, McCarthy notched 35 appearances in his first season.