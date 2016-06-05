Skip navigation
5James
Tomkins

out on loan
Def
Defender
Date of Birth
29.03.8929 March 1989
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined
05.06.1605 June 2016
James Tomkins
All time
Palace career
114
Appearances
8
Goals

Awards & Honours

PFA Team of the Season
2011/12 Championship