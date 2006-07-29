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      23Jaydee
      Canvot

      out on loan
      Def
      Defender
      Date of Birth
      29.07.0629 July 2006
      Country
      flag France
      FRFrance
      Joined Team
      01.09.2501 September 2025
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      Jaydee Canvot
      23
      Canvot
      23
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