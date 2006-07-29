Jaydee Canvot

Born in Argenteuil, a northern suburb of Paris, Canvot’s big footballing break came when he was invited to train in the prestigious Clairefontaine academy as teenager.

During his time at Clairefontaine, Canvot gradually transitioned from an attacking player into a versatile defender, subsequently catching the eye of Toulouse scouts.

It proved a wise mood, with Canvot physically suited to defensive duties. In 2021, he agreed a youth deal with Toulouse, turning professional three years later.

Although Canvot has moved back from his youth forward days, he remains a versatile player capable of excelling in multiple positions.

When first breaking through as a starter during Toulouse’s 2024/25 season, Canvot featured in a holding midfield role during his first two starts. Although the majority of his subsequent senior appearances would see him feature as one of three centre-halves, Canvot would still occasionally be deployed in midfield when required.

Canvot has represented France on the international scene, at four different age categories ranging from Under-16 to Under-20 level.

The highlight of his international career to date came in the summer when helping France’s U20s win the prestigious Maurice Revello Tournament. Previously known as the Toulon tournament, the competition remains highly regarded as one of the best international youth events in football.

Canvot featured for France throughout, starting at centre-back in the final against Saudi Arabia alongside Elyaz Zidane, son of the legendary Zinedine.