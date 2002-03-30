Killian Phillips

He signed a two-year contract to join Paddy McCarthy’s Under-23s.

Phillips, who can also play in defence, made 31 senior appearances with Drogheda after making his competitive senior debut in April 2021.

He broke through at Drogheda after coming through the ranks to play in the first-team in summer 2020, but had to be patient before making his competitive start.

He is a box to box midfielder with bags of energy.