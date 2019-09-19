Kofi Balmer
With over 100 career appearances to his name in his early 20s, Kofi Balmer is an experienced centre-back who is good on the ball and calm under pressure.
The Northern Irish central defender joined the Eagles in summer 2022 from Larne F.C.
He made over 40 appearances across all competitions in their successful 2021/22 campaign, which saw them secure a Europa Conference League play-off spot.
Prior to playing for Larne, Balmer featured heavily for Ballymena United. He became a mainstay in the team after making his debut at 16 years old in the 2016/17 season, and helped them finish runners-up in the 2018/19 Northern Ireland Premiership.
Balmer has also made 17 appearances at international level for Northern Ireland Under-19s and Under-21s. In September 2022 he earned his first senior call-up to the national team.
The centre-back's consistent performances at the start of the 22/23 season saw him make the first-team bench against Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Newcastle United in the first half of the campaign.