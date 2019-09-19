Kofi Balmer

The Northern Irish central defender joined the Eagles in summer 2022 from Larne F.C.

He made over 40 appearances across all competitions in their successful 2021/22 campaign, which saw them secure a Europa Conference League play-off spot.

Prior to playing for Larne, Balmer featured heavily for Ballymena United. He became a mainstay in the team after making his debut at 16 years old in the 2016/17 season, and helped them finish runners-up in the 2018/19 Northern Ireland Premiership.

Balmer has also made 17 appearances at international level for Northern Ireland Under-19s and Under-21s. In September 2022 he earned his first senior call-up to the national team.

The centre-back's consistent performances at the start of the 22/23 season saw him make the first-team bench against Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Newcastle United in the first half of the campaign.