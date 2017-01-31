Luka Milivojevic

The Eagles swooped to sign Luka Milivojević from Olympiacos on deadline day in January 2017, and he would net twice in the second half of the campaign to help Palace avoid the drop.

The Serbian began his career at his hometown club Radnicki Kragujevac before moves to Rad and Red Star Belgrade, where he lifted a Serbian Cup in 2012; the same year he earned his first call-up to his country's squad.

That prompted a move to Belgian side Anderlecht in 2013 where he completed a domestic double in his only season in the country.

He moved to Olympiacos where more success poured in: a second successive league and cup double claimed before another Superleague title followed in 2015/16. Milivojević played a major role.

All that silverware helped him gain 19 international caps before he signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Eagles, having netted six goals from just 19 appearances from holding midfield in the first half of the season in Greece.

Milivojević has gone from strength-to-strength since arriving in SE25, and wasthe club's top scorer in 17/18 and 18/19, having become known for his penalty-taking wizardry.

He received his first call-up to the Serbia squad in September 2019 after over a year and retired from international duty in 2021.