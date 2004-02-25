Maliq Cadogan
An exciting attacker capable of playing wide or in the No. 10 position, Maliq Cadogan scored four goals in the final six games of the Under-18s debut Category 1 season, and created plenty more chances for his teammates.
An exciting attacker capable of playing wide or in the No. 10 position, Maliq Cadogan scored four goals in the final six games of the Under-18s debut Category 1 season, and created plenty more chances for his teammates.
After starting the season on the substitutes bench, he quickly established himself as a regular starter for Paddy McCarthy’s side, emphasising his importance with a brace against Southampton in a 4-0 win.